State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 507.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

VTR stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

