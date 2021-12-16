State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $129,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

