State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

