State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,918 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $32,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $183.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

