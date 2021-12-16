State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,256 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 955,985 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.