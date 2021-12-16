State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

