StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

