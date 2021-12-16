Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.77 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.85 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

