Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of WEX worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

