Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,129 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.37% of Angi worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Angi by 42.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 233,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $434,216 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

