Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $11.25 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.93% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.75 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $979.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

