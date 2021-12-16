Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 38,902 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,902 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $402.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.35 and a 200 day moving average of $403.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.95.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

