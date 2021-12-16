Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Mimecast by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mimecast by 91.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

