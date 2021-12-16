Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

