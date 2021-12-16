Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Lear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Lear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA stock opened at $182.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

