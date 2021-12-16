Steven D. Borges Sells 426 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBL stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

