Stock Buyback Program Announced by Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $218.60 on Thursday. Cummins has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

