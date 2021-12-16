StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.39. 30,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
