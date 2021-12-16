StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 3.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.39. 30,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,601,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several research firms recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

