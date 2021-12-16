STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STOR stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

