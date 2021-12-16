Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.45. 766,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 507,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.