Strs Ohio Has $2.02 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $15,825,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 231.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

