Strs Ohio Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $1,012.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,064.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,102.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.