Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 22148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

