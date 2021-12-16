Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $48,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $189.41 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

