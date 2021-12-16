Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 259.5% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.73. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

