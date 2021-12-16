Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 781,950 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 7,189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

