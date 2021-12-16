SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AZN stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

