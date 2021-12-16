SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.
AZN stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
