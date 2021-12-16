SVB Leerink Weighs in on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Equillium in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.43. Equillium has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $136,045. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

