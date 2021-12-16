Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

