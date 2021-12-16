Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

