Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $65.21. 25,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.