Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Down 6.3%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.69. 1,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

