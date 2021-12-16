Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Down 6.3%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.69. 1,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
