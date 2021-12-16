Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.55.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE TVE traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.65. 2,864,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,757. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.