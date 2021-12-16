Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.63 ($2.68).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW opened at GBX 165.75 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($137,835.34).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.