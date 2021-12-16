T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

T&D stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. T&D has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

