TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.