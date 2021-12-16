Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.78.

TECK stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

