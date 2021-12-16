Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

THQ stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

