Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 175.9% in November

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 175.9% from the November 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,422. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

