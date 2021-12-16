Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 985 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 171.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,480.8% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 136.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $305.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

