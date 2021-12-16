Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

