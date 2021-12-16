Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21,360.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of XOUT stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.