TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.36

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.36 and traded as high as C$29.41. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 3,594,247 shares trading hands.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.36. The company has a market cap of C$39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.81%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.