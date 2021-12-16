Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.30

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.41.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.