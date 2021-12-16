Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Down 8.6%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

