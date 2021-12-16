Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $172.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.

TER opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

