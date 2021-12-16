Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,757. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.00. 3,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,530. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

