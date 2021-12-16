Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 837 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,218. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

