Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.77. 16,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,205. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

