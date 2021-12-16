Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,135,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE:F traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 1,657,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,486,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.